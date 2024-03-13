NFL Free Agency 2024: Who were the 5 best running back signings?
Which NFL franchises signed the best running back? Did their selection fit their scheme?
NFL Free Agent RB Signing #2 Green Bay Packers sign Josh Jacobs
There were a handful of free-agent running backs available. Josh Jacobs had the highest ceiling. The fifth-year veteran is the most productive and youthful (26) prospect. Jacobs is an every-down back that excels in open space. He earned 805 rushing yards in 13 games after leading the league in the league (1,653) in 2022. An impressive resume convinced the Green Bay Packers to agree to a four-year $48 million deal with the former first-round pick. He’s a great addition to an offense looking to surround Jordan Love with weapons.
NFL Free Agent RB Signing #1: Philadelphia Eagles sign Saquon Barkley
An absent ground attack put unnecessary pressure on Jalen Hurts’ shoulders last year. He became reckless with the football - resulting in more interceptions (15) and fewer wins. The Philadelphia Eagles are considered an elite team in the NFC. They needed another superstar to assist Hurts in the backfield. Saquon Barkley is the perfect candidate. Lincoln Financial Field is not an unfamiliar place to the former first-round pick. Barkley attended Penn State University and played for the rival New York Giants. His past affiliations did not stop Howie Roseman from investing in a generational talent. Saquon Barkley is a game-changer in any offense. He will continue to prove that with his new team.
An intense free agency shuffle helped players find new homes for the upcoming season. Efficient results will determine if the off-season signings were worth engaging in the frenzy. The opportunity to enhance the roster excites fans and owners throughout the league. It could lead to one of the best seasons in a long time.
All statistics courtesy off pff.com