NFL Free Agency: Best fits for the top running backs in 2024
Where will Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry land in 2024?
The NFL free agency period is creeping up upon us. One of the more interesting positions to follow will be the free agent running back market. Where will the top FA RBs land in 2024? Honestly, the running back market in the NFL, outside of Christian McCaffrey, is truly in shambles. The Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders all seem very poised to let their RB1s hit the open market in 2024.
Outside of McCaffrey, there really isn't much else worthwhile to talk about with the position. Now, even though the RB market is a bit cooked, all of Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry will find homes in 2024 and will likely begin the year as a team's RB1, but it might end up being on a shorter and cheaper deal than all three might be hoping for right now.
Which teams would be the best fits for these top three runners?
NFL Free Agency: Best fits for the top running backs in 2024
1. Saquon Barkley - Houston Texans
Of he top three free agent running backs, Barkley is the best receiving threat. For that reason, I think he'd thrive in Houston, playing in a Shanahan-style offense, perhaps taking on a similar role that Christian McCaffrey does. The Texans offense was very good in 2023, which was also CJ Stroud's rookie season.
Giving Stroud another viable weapon in the passing game along with someone who has high-end RB1 potential almost makes too much sense. And in another view, I actually think the Texans can financially afford to gamble on a free agent running back signing. They are flush with cap space and won't have to pay CJ Stroud for years.