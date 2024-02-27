NFL Free Agency: Best fits for the top running backs in 2024
Where will Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry land in 2024?
2. Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens
Frankly, I'd be shocked if Derrick Henry does not end up as a Baltimore Raven in 2024. Sure, he might not be the dominant runner he once was, but Henry still did rush for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns behind a horrible Tennessee Titans' offensive line.
He's rushed for double-digit TDs in every season since 2018 and still appears to have some bell-cow potential left. And, oh yeah, there's also this nugget:
With the way Baltimore's season ended, I don't think it's out of the question if we saw them be extremely aggressive in free agency this offseason. They've dealt with some brutal injuries in their backfield and could benefit from adding someone of Henry's caliber. A two-headed rushing attack of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry would be absolutely bonkers.