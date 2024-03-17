NFL Free Agency: Building a full offense with remaining free agents
Let's take a fun twist and build a full offense with remaining free agents!
Wide Receivers - Tyler Boyd, Josh Reynolds, Mike Williams
There are still some very quality wide receivers left on the market who all could be complimentary pieces in any given offense. I decided to go with Tyler Boyd, Josh Reynolds, and Mike Williams. To me, this might be the best trio of WRs that you could make with remaining free agents. Both Boyd and Reynolds played in all 17 games in 2023.
Boyd caught 67 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns. Reynolds caught 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns. In just three games due to injury, Mike Williams caught 19 passes for 249 yards and 1 TD. He averaged 6.3 receptions per game and 83 yards per game, so he was on pace for a big year.
Had Williams played in all 17 games, he'd have been on pace for 107 receptions, 1,411 yards, and six touchdowns. So to be fair to Williams, who has been injury-prone his entire career, he was set to be a massively productive player. This WR trio isn't going to scare opposing defenses, but it is three quality WRs deep even if it hinges on Mike Williams stayng healthy.
Other free agents at the position include Odell Beckham Jr, DJ Chark, Mecole Hardman, and Parris Campbell.
Tight End - Logan Thomas
I guess? The tight end free agent market is bare. It's got no one of note left, but Logan Thomas at least had adequate production in 2023 and could be a viable TE2 for a team in 2024 for the right price. Thomas caught 55 passes for 496 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.
The tight end position is interesting in the NFL. It doesn't seem to be quite as valuable as it once was, but in the NFL over the last few years, many of the teams remaining late in the NFL playoffs do have very good TE production, so part of me thinks teams don't always know what to do with this positon.
Well, this free agent team could do a lot worse than Logan Thomas.