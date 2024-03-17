NFL Free Agency: Building a full offense with remaining free agents
Let's take a fun twist and build a full offense with remaining free agents!
Offensive Line - Charles Leno / Dalton Risner / Connor Williams / Kevin Zeitler / Trent Brown
I think there are currently about seven offensives lines in the NFL worse than this one. Even though OL play in the NFL is down, there are still numerous quality names left on the market. At left tackle, I have Charles Leno, who was cut from the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason and is pretty average.
He can be serviceable at LT for a year or two for a team in need of immediate stability. At left guard, we'll sign Dalton Risner, who went unsigned into the 2023 NFL Season before latching on with the Minnesota Vikings. Risner isn't great, but he is someone who'd be an upgrade for some teams. With the large guard contracts handed out, Risner is probably wondering what more he needs to do.
He does stay on the field and is not a total liability along the offensive interior. At center, we'll bank on Connor Williams being able to come back healthy in 2024. He tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL Season, so it might not be a guarantee that he'll be ready to go for Week 1 in 2024, but he is among the better centers in the NFL.
At right guard, Kevin Zeitler will fill the void. Zeitler has been consistent his entire career, playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Baltimore Ravens. Zeiter has started 182 regular season games and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023 with the Ravens.
And at right tackle, Trent Brown will hold it down. Brown has played both tackle positions and when he is healthy and focused, is very good, but that's the problem. Brown has played just three full seasons across his nine-year NFL career.
So, let's put this lineup together at once to see what it looks like.
QB: Carson Wentz
RB: JK Dobbins
WR: Tyler Boyd
WR: Josh Reynolds
WR: Mike Williams
TE: Logan Thomas
LT: Charles Leno Jr
LG: Dalton Risner
C: Connor Williams
RG: Kevin Zeitler
RT: Trent Brown
I think with the right coaching, this lineup could win six or seven games, but at this point in free agency, teams aren't likely going to find elite production. However, I think with this group, the offensive line is a quality unit, and the WRs could certainly be productive, too.