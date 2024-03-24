NFL Free Agency: Highlighting the top moves on defense
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was the gem of the class, but others could really help their new squads.
The first March Madness of 2024 was the beginning of NFL's Free Agency period, which began with a bang. Teams were handing out money to defensive players like it came from the Monopoly bank and the players landed on free parking. The following players referenced below struck it big and constitute the all-money team as they got the richest contracts at their positions. These players did more than just earn a lot of money, the earned the respect of their team's owners and general managers which is priceless.
All contract values and figures are attributed to spotrac.com.
Defensive Tackles
The biggest signing of them all was defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who left the Miami Dolphins for the Las Vegas Raiders and scored a four-year contract worth $110 million with $83 million guaranteed. Wilkins has the highest annual average value of any defensive player as he will average $27.5 million per season.
Wilkins was negotiating with the Miami Dolphins at this time last season as the parties wanted to see if they could work out an extension for the former first round selection from Clemson. When talks broke down and a deal could not be struck, Wilkins bet on himself and won. It was well known that if he had a great 2023 season, he would need the Brinks' truck to back up and bring him his spoils.
He was right.
Wilkins had a career-best nine sacks last season and pounded the quarterback 23 times. He will pair up nicely with Maxx Crosby who had 15 sacks last season. The Raiders will have a dominant defensive line, especially when you mix in edge rusher Malcolm Koonce who had eight sacks last season for the Raiders.
There was a big drop in the defensive tackle money as Grover Stewart was the second highest paid DT and he resigned with Indianapolis. Stewart might have given the Colts a hometown discount, but the drop was significant. Stewart signed a three-year, $39 million contract with an annual average value of $13 million. Stewart has almost $26 million in guaranteed money, a drop in the bucket compared to Wilkins who hit the jackpot in Vegas.
Defensive Ends
Moving inside Johnathan Greenard, formerly of the Houston Texans, signed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Greenard will have an annual average value of $19 million with $38 million guaranteed.
Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams, who resigned with Seattle, earned a three-year contract worth $64.5 million, with an annual average value of $19 million per season. He will also have a guarantee of $38 million.
Williams was acquired by Seattle via a trade with the New York Giants for a second and fifth round draft choice. Williams gave the Seahawks another weapon on the defensive line, He made an immediate impact as he finished with 11 quarterback hits and 32 pressures. For the season, he finished 13th among defensive tackles in pressures with 54.
The 30-year old will start alongisde Dre'Mont Jones and Jarren Reed who operate as a unit in rushing the passer.