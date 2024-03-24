NFL Free Agency: Highlighting the top moves on defense
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was the gem of the class, but others could really help their new squads.
Outside Linebackers
The New York Jets were really counting on keeping outside linebacker Bryce Huff. The Philadelphia Eagles had other plans. The Eagles gave Huff the richest contract for outside linebackers that is worth over $51 million for three seasons. Huff will have an annual average value per year of just over $17 million per season with the first $34 million guaranteed.
The Jets and Giants both pursued Huff, along with Washington, Seahawks and Vikings. Huff was undrafted out of Memphis and made 2023 his best season with 10 sacks and 21 quarterback hits. He picked up where he left off in 2022 when he had 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in only 191 defensive snaps.
Danielle Hunter scored the highest annual average value per season when he left Minnesota for Houston and signed a two-year contract for $49 million. His annual average value per season is $24.5 million and $48 million is guaranteed. His contract might not be worth as much as Huff's, but he is certainly getting more guaranteed money over a shorter period of time. He also gets to test the market again in two seasons. Hunter was a big winner in the free agency sweepstakes.