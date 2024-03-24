NFL Free Agency: Highlighting the top moves on defense
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was the gem of the class, but others could really help their new squads.
Cornerbacks
Chidobe Awuzie left Cincinnati for Tennessee and received the highest gross contract over three years, with the most money guaranteed. Awuzie will earn $36 million over three seasons, with almost $23 million guaranteed. He will roam the secondary with another free agent, who was tagged and traded to the Titans. L'Jarius Sneed will start opposite Awuzie and earn $76 million over four years, with $55 million guaranteed. The Titans threw a lot of money at the cornerback position and it shows with two great deals.
After trading for Sneed, the Titans now have two of the four cornerbacks that played 400 coverage snaps last season and did not yield a single touchdown. Awuzie and Sneed will definitely be the "no fly zone" in Tennessee.
Kenny Moore elected to stay in Indianapolis and resigned with the Colts for $30 million over three years. His total guarantee is $16 million. This is good money for a deal with the Colts as Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay do not usually offer top end contracts. Moore will be the second highest true free agent after Awuzie in terms of annual average value.