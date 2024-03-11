NFL Free Agency: Predicting where top free agents will sign
As the legal tampering period comes closer, let's take a stab at predicting where some of the top free agents will sign in 2024.
The 2024 NFL free agency period has already seen some of the top free agents return to their current teams. Let's try to pick where other big-name free agents will sign. Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield both re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chris Jones re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and players like Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr were franchise tagged.
Even though some of the top free agents have already agreed to new deals this offseason, there are other big-name players who will definitely find new homes in 2024. Guys like Kirk Cousins, Danielle Hunter, Leonard Williams, Jacoby Brissett, and others might find strong offers with different teams for 2024.
Let's try to predict where some of the top free agents will sign in 2024.
NFL Free Agency: Predicting where top free agents will sign
Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons seem to be the favorite to sign free agent QB Kirk Cousins. Now sure, before the legal tampering period begins, the Minnesota Vikings could re-sign the QB, but I think Cousins himself is ready to hit the open market, and the Falcons have a better roster and are in more of a position to win if they could lure the QB to the city.
Justin Simmons - Philadelphia Eagles
With the Philadelphia Eagles cutting Kevin Byard, and Byard signing with the Chicago Bears, the Eagles have a huge hole at safety, and Justin Simmons makes a ton of sense. Two former Denver Broncos coaches are now on the Eagles staff in Vic Fangio and Christian Parker, whom Simmons has played elite football under.
To me, this signing makes too much sense.