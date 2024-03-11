NFL Free Agency: Predicting where top free agents will sign
As the legal tampering period comes closer, let's take a stab at predicting where some of the top free agents will sign in 2024.
Saquon Barkley - Houston Texans
While I do not agree with giving running backs big-time money, the Houston Texans are a team in a strong position to do that. The team won 10 games in 2023 and made it to the Divisional Round, and they won't have to pay QB CJ Stroud for a while, so if there was ever a time to splurge in free agency, it's now.
Josh Jacobs - Baltimore Ravens
While the Baltimore Ravens once had an interest in Derrick Henry at the NFL trade deadline, the best move for now and the future is to sign Josh Jacobs if they want to spend on a RB in free agency. Jacobs is still in his mid-20s and has a ton of juice left, perhaps giving the Ravens the consistent backfield presence they have been missing.
Derrick Henry - Dallas Cowboys
It's clear that Tony Pollard was not consistently able to hold the RB1 duties in Dallas. While Pollard could definitely return in 2023, adding someone like Derrick Henry into the offense would give the Cowboys a much needed boost to the run game, which takes pressure off of Dak Prescott.