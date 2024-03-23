NFL Free Agency: Where the top remaining free agents should sign
There are still a ton of quality free agents left. Where should they sign?
NFL Free Agency: Where the top remaining free agents should sign
Isaiah Simmons - Denver Broncos
Isaiah Simmons began his NFL career playing for Vance Joseph in Arizona, and Simmons seemed to start to put it together in 2021, where he amassed seven passes defended, four forced fumbles, and 105 total tackles. Simmons has also never missed a game in his career, for what that is worth. The Broncos definitely have reason to add young, cheap players with untapped potential.
Mekhi Becton - New England Patriots
A team like the New England Patriots should look to sign Mekhi, who had a less than ideal four seasons in New York, showing promise at times but not being able to stay consistently healthy, With the Pats not having a clear-cut starter at left tackle, and with Becton still being young, maybe a chance of scenery for Becton could be all he needs to reach his NFL potential.
Dalton Risner - Las Vegas Raiders
Dalton Risner still remains unsigned and remained unsigned into the 2023 NFL Season as well. It does feel a bit puzzling as to why he can't latch onto a team, but the Raiders could sure use the iOL help, as their projected starters at guards include Dylan Parham and DJ Fluker. Yes, DJ Fluker. Risner played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 and they don't appear to be actively wanting him back.