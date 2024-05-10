NFL Head Coach Power Rankings: Which coaches are standing at the top?
8. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
Sean Payton really put the Denver Broncos back on the right path in 2023. After a dreadfully embarrassing 2022 season, Payton came in, improved the team by three wins, and just simply fielded a competent, disciplined football team. Cutting ties with Russell Wilson was a huge decision, as Payton has now hitched his wagon to rookie QB Bo Nix.
If Payton is right and Bo Nix can play, the Denver Broncos are all the way back.
7. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
Honestly, over the last few seasons, John Harbaugh's teams have underachieved in the postseason, which isn't ideal. I would not be surprised if his seat was turned onto the "Warm" position for 2024. I mean, the Ravens were the best team in the NFL in 2023 and just collapsed in the AFC Championship Game.
Something similar happened in 2019 as well when the Ravens were previously the best team in the NFL.
6. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers
Consistently fielding respectable football teams, the big knock on Mike Tomlin now is not being threatening in the playoffs. In fact, Tomlin's Steelers have not won a postseason game since 2016. He's got a losing playoff record as well, but one cannot dispute how consistent he's been. If the Steelers and Tomlin do end up parting ways, many teams will line up to hire Tomlin.
5. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
What a job that Dan Campbell has done with the Detroit Lions. GM Brad Holmes deserves a ton of credit as well, but Campbell has his team ready to play every week, and their tough, gritty, bite-your-kneecap-off mindset isn't just a schtick; it's the real-deal.
4. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers
Matt LaFleur's team did not skip a beat in their first season without Aaron Rodgers, as the Packers made it to the NFC Divisional Round in 2023, and it was largely due to the mid-season turnaround by Jordan Love. LaFleur is simply a great head coach, and while Aaron Rodgers was his QB for most of his tenure, LaFleur does appear to be proving that his previous success was not all because of A-Rod.
3. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay's coaching job in 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams might have been one of the best coaching jobs in the NFL in quite some time. The Rams appear to be poised to return to their Super Bowl contender status in 2024, and Matthew Stafford is still slinging the rock. McVay actually has a higher winning percentage in the playoffs than he does in the regular season.
2. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
At some point, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has to win a Super Bowl, right? Constantly fielding the best rosters in the NFL and making deep playoff runs each season, the Niners are so close, and it's largely due to Shanahan, who is one of the very best head coaches in the NFL and may already be one of the best this century. You have to figure that he can get over the hump at some point.
1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
Are we good here? Do I need to explain this further? No. OK.