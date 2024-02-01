NFL Head Coach Search: All 2024 vacancies have been filled
With the last hire being Dan Quinn to Washington, all of this year's head coaching openings have been filled.
On Thursday, the Washington Commanders decided to hire Dan Quinn to be their next head coach, which means all of the openings have been filled. Honestly, I don't think this cycle of fresh head coaches were that special out of Jim Harbaugh. Anyway, all of the vacancies have been filled.
Let's look at all of the teams who have hired new head coaches this cycle.
AFC
New England Patriots - Jerod Mayo
Perhaps the worse hire of the cycle, the New England Patriots decided to keep the status quo and promote from within, making Jerod Mayo their head coach. Mayo played for the Patriots and was a very good linebacker for them, but I think it's clear that the team should have opted for a fresh, outside voice.
Las Vegas Raiders - Antonio Pierce
From position coach to head coach in one season, Antonio Pierce becomes the rare interim HC who has the interim tag ripped off. The players responded well to Pierce when Josh McDaniels was fired, but I think it could be too early for Pierce and his journey as a HC in the NFL.
Tennessee Titans - Brian Callahan
Firing Mike Vrabel was a huge mistake. Brian Callahan is a knowledgeable offensive mind, but I don't think this hire moves the needle. Getting rid of a top-12 head coach for a newbie feels like a very bold and silly move.
Los Angeles Chargers - Jim Harbaugh
The unquestioned best hire of the cycle, the Los Angeles Chargers win the Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes, as he finally makes the jump back into the NFL after spending years coaching Michigan at the college level.