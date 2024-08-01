NFL History: It was 20 years ago this season (2004)
4. Fly, Eagles, Fly
Back in 1980 and led by passionate head coach Dick Vermeil, the Philadelphia Eagles made their first Super Bowl appearance. They finished 12-4, and disposed of the Vikings and Cowboys in the playoffs on the way to facing the wild-card Raiders in the Superdome. The season ended with a rough 27-10.4 setback.
It’s now 24 years later and the Birds are back in the Big Game. Andy Reid is in his sixth season as the team’s sideline leader and in his fourth straight NFC title game. Philadelphia would knock off Atlanta to reach Super Bowl XXXIX at Jacksonville, but they would fall to a team that was beginning a dynasty.
3. A record-breaking aerial performance
In 1984, Dolphins’ second year quarterback Dan Marino turned the National Football League upside down. That season, he would throw for an incredible 5,084 yards and shatter the league mark for touchdown passes with 48 scores. That latter mark would be challenged in 2004 by an emerging star.
Peyton Manning was the first overall pick in 1998 by the Colts. In his debut year, he threw 26 TD passes and set a rookie record with 28 interceptions. Six years later, he broke Marino’s record for scores with 49 touchdown passes. He still owns the TD pass mark, only now it’s 55, set while with Denver in 2013.
2. A legendary quarterback draft class
This past April, the NFL record for quarterbacks selected in the first round of the common draft was tied with six. In 1983, the six first-rounders were John Elway, Todd Blackledge, Jim Kelly, Tony Eason, Ken O’Brien, and Dan Marino. Elway, Kelly, and Marino all have busts in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In 2004, Eli Manning was the first overall pick by the Chargers, while Philip Rivers went fourth to the Giants. Those teams would exchange draft rights to those players, and spent many years with their new clubs. The Steelers opted for Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall pick. Are all three QBs future Hall of Famers?
1. Repeat time in Foxborough
Up until this past season, when the Kansas City Chiefs managed to defend their Super Bowl championship, the New England Patriots were the last franchise to repeat as NFL champions. Bill Belichick’s team bested the Panthers in XXXVIII (32-29), and then the Eagles in XXXIX (24-21) to pull off the rare accomplishment.
Many point to that 2004 club as the best in franchise history. They finished 14-2, got solid play from Tom Brady, a big year from running back Corey Dillon, and the usual great performance from their defense. Wide receiver Deion Branch had a big postseason, and wound up being named Super Bowl XXXIX MVP.