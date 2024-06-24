NFL History: It was 40 years ago this season (1984)
4. Oh, what a rush(er)
It’s an NFL record that remains on the books. In his debut season in the league, Rams’ running back Eric Dickerson totaled 390 carries for 1,808 yards and 18 touchdowns. Those numbers all remain league marks for a rookie. However, the second overall pick in the 1983 draft was even better in his second campaign.
In 1984, Dickerson became just the second player in NFL annals to run for at least 2,000 yards in a season. Buffalo Bills’ running back O.J. Simpson accomplished the feat with 2,003 yards in 14-game slate in 1973. Dickerson’s impressive 2,105 yards is still the top single-season performance in terms of rushing yardage.
3. A first for the 49ers as they win their second
They shocked the football world in 1981. The San Francisco 49ers won a total of 15 games from 1977-80. In head coach Bill Walsh’s third season as head coach, it all came together via a stunning 13-3 showing, a memorable 28-27 win over the Cowboys in the NFC title game and a 26-21 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl XVI at the Pontiac Silverdome.
The Niners opened the ’84 season with six wins, stubbed their toes at home against the Steelers, then ran the table on the way to the franchise’s second NFL title. In Super Bowl XIX vs. the Dolphins, the club rolled to an impressive 38-16 victory. The 49ers became the first NFL team to win 18 total games in a season.