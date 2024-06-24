NFL History: It was 40 years ago this season (1984)
2. "Sweetness" breaks a legendary record
He remains the only player in league annals to be a franchise’s all-time rushing yardage leader (16,726) and the top pass-catcher (492) in the team’s history. The Chicago Bears’ Walter Payton was one of the most versatile offensive weapons in NFL history. He scored 125 touchdowns and threw eight TD passes.
Payton entered the 1984 season within range of Jim Brown’s all-time rushing record of 12,312 yards. On a Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field in Week 6 against the Saints, he needed 67 yards to set a new league mark. He would deliver early in the third quarter. His 16,726 career ushing yards remains second all-time.
1. Dan was "The Man"
Once the 27th overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft was inserted into Don Shula’s starting lineup almost midway though his rookie season, the Miami Dolphins would shift into a whole different dimension on offense. As many soon discovered, talented quarterback Dan Marino was just getting warmed up.
The Dolphins opened the 1984 season at Washington. Marino threw for 311 yards and five scores. It was the start of a season which saw him set new NFL records (both since broken) with 48 scores and 5,084 passing yards. Miami was humbled by the 49ers in Super Bowl XIX, but the young hurler made his mark.