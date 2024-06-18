NFL History: It was 50 years ago this season (1974)
The appetite for the National Football League remains voracious. The only time much of the media and fans aren’t talking about the NFL for 365 days a year is when they’re discussing it 366 days a year (as is the case in 2024).
Be it the current state of the game or the league’s rich history, there’s always time for football talk. While there are those who scoff at reminiscing when it comes to players and teams, the proof is in the pudding when it comes to celebrating the 104-year history of the NFL.
This is the beginning of a five-part series looking at the league in 10-year increments. On this occasion, there’s a look at some significant players, games and team from the 1974 season. For some, this will hopefully be an enjoyable trip down memory lane. For others, it’s perhaps a chance to pick up on something they may not be aware of.
A look back at the National Football League in 1974
5. Returns (and more) of the Mack
He was a sixth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 1970. However, diminutive offensive performer Mack Herron spent his first two seasons in professional football with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was a sensation north of the border, but off the field issues saw him eventually released by the club.
He wound up joining the New England Patriots in 1973, but his breakout campaign came in 1974. He finished with an astounding 2,444 total combined yards in 14 contests, to go along with 12 touchdowns. The former was a new NFL single-season record that lasted just one year before the Cardinals’ Terry Metcalf set a new mark in 1975. Sadly, those personal issues for the 5’5”, 170-pound pro would again catch up with him, and his final season was in 1975. All told, Herron proved to be an NFL one-hit wonder and for all the wrong reasons.