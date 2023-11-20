NFL News: Broncos win 4th-straight, Lions comeback win, and Joe Flacco
-News and other odds and ends after another exciting week of football.
These are not the Detroit Lions of old
I admit that I was totally out on Dan Campbell from the beginning. I felt like he was all talk and no substance and for about a year and a half, that was the case. However, something changed about halfway through the 2022 NFL Season, and the Lions managed to finish 9-8 last year, just narrowly missing out on a playoff spot.
They now already have eight wins through their first 10 games, ready to not only secure the NFC North title, but perhaps the first seed in the NFC. And if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, all of the Chiefs, Eagles, and Lions would be tied for the best record in football at 8-2.
Something has to be said about this team. It's not always pretty, but this team can win ugly, and that right there is the mark of a good team in the NFL. Jared Goff has played numerous playoff games before as well, so this isn't some pushover team once the playoffs start.
Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is still around...
Joe Flacco is headed back to the AFC North, surely to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Baltimore Ravens...
Wait, no, that isn't it. Joe Flacco is officially a member of the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. The Browns are without Deshaun Watson for the year, a brutal blow for a team that has enough talent to make a deep playoff run. Well, Flacco was signed on Monday to give the Browns a bit of a security blanket at QB.
Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson seems to be locked in as the starter, but I would not be surprised to see Flacco get some game action this year. He's got a 10-5 record in the playoffs, for what it's worth, so Flacco does have a ton of experience in that department.