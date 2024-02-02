NFL News: Head coaching cycle, Teddy Bridgewater, Baker Mayfield
News and notes from around the NFL.
Baker Mayfield's funny antics during the Pro Bowl Games
Baker Mayfield's breakout 2023 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has earned him a long-term contract. He was named to his first Pro Bowl this year, and got to participate in the newer Pro Bowl Games. For come context, Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown scored in their playoff matchup versus the Bucs, and broke out Mayfield's signature dance.
Well, the two Pro Bowlers actually shared in that dance together:
Baker Mayfield has quickly turned into a very likeable player, even saying this during an interview during the Pro Bowl Games:
Referencing the game-losing interception he threw to Lions' linebacker Derrick Barnes, Mayfield was just having a good time this week and is clearly becoming a player that fans are gravitating toward. It will be very interesting to see what happens with him this offseason. The Buccaneers surely want to pay the QB, but their offensive coordinator, Dave Canales, ended up leaving to be the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.