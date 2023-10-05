NFL Picks: 5 must-see matchups on Week 5 Schedule
NFL Week 5 Matchup #2: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
An embarrassing loss to the Houston Texans put the Pittsburgh Steelers on blast this week. Their staff recommended the hot seat after a disappointing start to the campaign. Matt Canada's unit ranks last in offensive (61.2) and 31st in pas grading (48.1). It's forced the franchise to a stalemate, forcing the front office to consider changes. Kenny Pickett's knee injury will make it harder for Mike Tomlin. He bruised a bone in his knee last week but has stated he will be "ready to go" on Sunday.
Lamar Jackson is returning to form. Injuries to skill players disrupted his flow early in the season. Todd Monken's unit made adjustments to remedy their slow start. A 28-3 victory against the Cleveland Browns convinced fans their team was headed in the right direction. Defeating the Steelers is challenging, but that will stop John Harbaugh's team from competing. Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman returned to practice Wednesday. There is a chance they will play Sunday afternoon. Teryl Austin's defense ranks 23rd in coverage (63.7). They must prepare for a heavy dose of Lamar Jackson's arm power this weekend.
NFL Week 5 Match-up #1: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Protecting the endzone will be the key to victory Monday Night. The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers will duel in primetime. Bright lights are customary for two of the league's most historic franchises. They understand the urgency and have the resources to achieve success. An impressive string of performances makes Brock Purdy a player to watch. He's led Kyle Shanahan's unit to ten consecutive regular season wins. Christian McCaffrey is also a threat. The seventh-year veteran ranks first in rushing yards (459) and touchdowns (6) heading into Week 5.
Dan Quinn's defense asserted their dominance on a big stage earlier this season. They shut out the New York Giants and limited the Jets to 10 points. Joshua Dobbs led the Cardinals and stunned the Cowboys in Week 3. They let a game slip away and vowed it would not happen again. A 38-3 victory against the New England Patriots helps fans overlook the first letdown of the season. The momentum will help Micah Parsons and his teammates disrupt Kyle Shanahan's high-powered offense. This season, the Cowboys rank second in defensive (88.3) - a spot behind the 49ers (83.4). Parsons will lead the league's third-best pass rush (88.2) into a chess match against a rising star.
The NFL season is full of surprises. The expense excites fans who tune in every Sunday. The outcome of Week 5 will surprise a few viewers. The match-ups are intense, and franchises expect to perform well.
All statistics coutesy of pff.com.