Steelers Rumors: NFL insider believes Steelers could target these 3 veteran QBs
Which one of these makes the most sense?
By Ryan Heckman
Russell Wilson via trade or free agency
Schefter listed current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as another option for the Steelers. At the moment, it's more of a question of "when" rather than "if" the Broncos part ways with Wilson.
The entire saga dates back to Sean Payton benching Wilson for the remaining two games of the 2023 season after the veteran quarterback refused to change the language regarding injuries within his contract. From there, the two were destined for a parting of ways.
The likelihood Wilson is traded is extremely low. His contract is not one that any team would want to absorb, and I think the entire league knows it. So, we'll probably see Wilson released here in the coming days while the Broncos take a huge negative cap hit in the foreseeable future.
Last year, putting everything else aside, Wilson actually had a strong season. He threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight picks in 15 starts. There were times we saw shades of the old Wilson, in fact.
Would he be a good fit in Pittsburgh, though? The way his past two tenures have ended could make the Steelers a bit uneasy.