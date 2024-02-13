Steelers Rumors: NFL insider believes Steelers could target these 3 veteran QBs
Which one of these makes the most sense?
By Ryan Heckman
Justin Fields via trade
Finally, Schefter mentioned Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as a possibility. He spoke the most about Fields, too, making a strong case that Pittsburgh winds up landing the current starter in Chicago.
"Mike Tomlin's a big fan of Justin Fields. We'll keep that in mind in the offseason and the coming weeks," Schefter said of the possibility of Fields in Pittsburgh.
Fields is obviously far younger than the other two veterans and still has the potential to be great. We know what he can do with his legs. He's broken several records over just three years, whether we're talking about multiple games with 50-plus yard touchdown rushes or becoming just the third quarterback ever to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.
Fields is entering his fourth season, meaning the Steelers would have an inexpensive quarterback contract for at least one year. The fifth-year option is still a possibility as well, if Pittsburgh didn't necessarily want to commit long-term after just one season.
Of all options, Fields does make the most sense. He brings a dynamic the Steelers don't currently have and could also end up being the franchise quarterback in Pittsburgh. Would Tomlin and company pull the trigger on such a big move?