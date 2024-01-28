NFL Playoffs: 3 factors that will decide AFC and NFC Championship Games
The AFC and NFC Championship Games are going to be two competitive contests.
The conference championship games are set to decide the matchup for Super Bowl 58. Which three factors will ultimately decide the two games? In the NFC, the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers will compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. Lions QB Jared Goff and 49ers QB Brock Purdy will look to help their teams advance to the Super Bowl.
In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, featuring a QB matchup of Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, will battle it out for a spot in Super Bowl 58. For Mahomes and the Chiefs, this is their sixth-straight AFC Championship Game appearance. For the Ravens, this is their first since 2012.
The Lions have made the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991, and the 49ers again return to their conference championship game, where they just were last year. Even though each game does appear to have a clear favorite, there are a few factors that will ultimately decide each contest.
1. Detroit Lions defense vs. San Francisco 49ers offense
I personally think this game could get out of hand quickly. The Detroit Lions defense does seem to be an improved unit from last year, but their performances during the first two rounds of the playoffs are a bit concerning. The Lions defense allowed 833 total yards during their first two games, including allowing 300+ passing yards in each game.
While the Lions have stopped the run well, their pass defense has been putrid, and they have been outgained in each game. With both games being in Detroit, them having to travel to face the 49ers makes me question how well this defense will hold up. I think with Deebo Samuel now officially playing, the 49ers could have their way against the Lions.