NFL Playoffs: Every divisional matchup ranked from worst to best
Four matchups, four winners will advance and four are heading home. But what's the one match you can't miss and what is one, you probably can pick a winner?
Now that wild card weekend is over, it's time for the NFL's Elite Eight to battle, with four spots up for grabs in next week's conference championship weekend.
We saw the Dallas Cowboys be the only home team to lose and we saw the Green Bay Packers once again make AT&T Stadium their home away from home. We saw Kansas City brave the elements against warm-weather Miami. Houston sent Joe Flacco and the Browns packing, the Lions put Matthew Stafford out of their mind, and the Eagles ensured there would be a new NFC Champion with their loss to Baker's Bucs.
Oh, and let's give some love to the Buffalo Bills, who had to have a postseason game postponed due to Mother Nature deciding to turn the snow machine to high. Meanwhile, Baltimore and San Francisco have been resting and take care of themselves as they look to prove they are the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences.
Lets' take a look at the four matchups coming forth, and rank them from least exciting to most exciting.