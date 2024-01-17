NFL Playoffs: Every divisional matchup ranked from worst to best
Four matchups, four winners will advance and four are heading home. But what's the one match you can't miss and what is one, you probably can pick a winner?
No. 4: 7) Green Bay Packers vs 1) San Francisco 49ers
Let's be honest, the Dallas Cowboys record was merely fraudulent, and the Green Bay Packers caught them off guard. Now, with a much better, disciplined, and hungry 49ers team awaiting, it is possible that the Green Bay Packers' role of UMBC is over and they will head home, but you can't count them out, especially with how Jordan Love has played.
Against a Cowboys defense that was very opportunistic in the regular season, Love had his way, spreading the ball out effectively and watching Aaron Jones run on the ground. The defense stepped up too, but with Kyle Shanahan calling plays for Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey, that's a different breed. There's also the defense as mentioned before, and they want to get back to the Super Bowl and win it. The 49ers should win this game, but don't sleep on Green Bay like Dallas did.