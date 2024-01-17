NFL Playoffs: Every divisional matchup ranked from worst to best
Four matchups, four winners will advance and four are heading home. But what's the one match you can't miss and what is one, you probably can pick a winner?
No. 3: 4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs 3) Detroit Lions
The Motor City has every reason to be excited. If the Lions win and the Packers somehow stun the 49ers, the Lions will host the NFC Title Game, which they have never done. The last time they were in the NFL's Final Four, they were in Washington in 1992, where Scott Conover did his best Mike Remmers and let the Washington D-Line stuff Barry Sanders, Andre Ware and the rest of Detroit into oblivion.
Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riding high off their win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Baker Mayfield is playing some of his best ball, and has a good chance to be the long-term starter in Tampa Bay provided he doesn't completely fold in the Motor City. This one is really a pick-em but the Lions have every incentive to win. The same for the Buccaneers as their road playoff game mentality might kick in once again as it did in 2020 when someone named Brady took them to the big show (and won it).