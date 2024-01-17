NFL Playoffs: Every divisional matchup ranked from worst to best
Four matchups, four winners will advance and four are heading home. But what's the one match you can't miss and what is one, you probably can pick a winner?
No. 2): 4) Houston Texans vs 1) Baltimore Ravens
This matchup isn't getting the credit it deserves. What DeMeco Ryans has done in Houston with CJ Stroud is quite remarkable, and both rookie QB and rookie head coach are one win away from the league officially having all 32 of their current franchises having at least participated in a conference championship game. Wouldn't that be something big for Houston? Having said that, there's a greater foe lurking.
Though the Browns had a formidable defense, the Ravens are a different breed. Lamar Jackson is poised to make a run for the Super Bowl, and with home field advantage throughout the playoffs, this Ravens offense looks determined to ensure that what happened in 2019-20 doesn't happen again. The Ravens defense, led by Roquan Smith, is much stronger too, and should test Stroud early and often. Baltimore may win this, but Houston has shown that they can't be doubted.