NFL Power Rankings: 3 best teams approaching the 2024 NFL Draft
Are these the three best teams in the NFL?
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than one week away, and there are a few teams in particular sitting a lot prettier than others. Teams who are clearly among the best in the NFL can really go a ton of different ways in the 2024 NFL Draft. Some may argue that these squads should draft for need, as they may not have many needs at all on the roster, so shoring up the weak spots could put the roster over the edge.
Others may argue that strong teams should simply take the best player available, no matter what position they are. Whatever your personal view of NFL roster building is, there is no denying that a few teams stick out as being the best in the NFL approaching the draft.
3. Detroit Lions
Making a run all the way to the NFC Championship Game, the Detroit Lions have again had a strong offseason, shoring up their defense with guys like Carlton Davis, DJ Reader, and Marcus Davenport. They signed Kevin Zeitler along the offensive line and is likely set to take a WR at some point during the draft. Detroit has had a miraculous turnaround under GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.
Right now, this is a Super Bowl-caliber team trending in the right direction. The next big item on their agenda might be to offer Jared Goff a contract extension. According to Over The Cap, Goff is under contract only through the 2024 season and has a $32.3 million cap hit this year, which is not large at all.
OTC notes that a Goff extension saves the Lions nearly $21 million on their 2024 cap figure, and I would be shocked if he is not given a new deal.