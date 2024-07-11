NFL power rankings: 5 best offensive playmaker trios in the NFL in 2024
Some NFL teams might have one or two really good playmakers, and then there are teams that are absolutely loaded across the board. Finding great skill position talent isn't as easy as some teams make it look, just ask the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Our latest NFL power rankings list will examine some of the best offensive playmaker trios across the league, and teams that have set themselves up for huge success over the course of a long regular season offensively. Which teams have the best trios of playmakers? Let's take a look at the top five, in no particular order.
NFL Power Rankings: Top 5 offensive trios in the NFL in 2024
Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel/Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle -- San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have an enviable trio of offensive playmakers no matter what way you slice it. Christian McCaffrey was arguably the MVP of the entire NFL last year after racking up over 2,000 yards from scrimmage for the second time in his career. He won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and was third in MVP voting en route to a first-team All-Pro selection.
At this point, it's tough to know whether or not Brandon Aiyuk will be with the 49ers in 2024, but the 49ers have one of the best trios in the NFL regardless if he's in the lineup or not. Aiyuk led the team with 1,342 yards receiving and Deebo Samuel had over 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns.
George Kittle averaged 15.7 yards per reception and also eclipsed over 1,000 receiving yards last season, cementing his status as one of the top game-changing tight ends in the league. The 49ers certainly don't lack for weapons, and they added another playmaker in Ricky Pearsall in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft.