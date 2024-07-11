NFL power rankings: 5 best offensive playmaker trios in the NFL in 2024
Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson -- Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have struck gold with some of their recent skill position additions, including their 1st-round selections of Justin Jefferson (2020) and Jordan Addison (2023) at the wide receiver position. Jefferson is arguably the best overall receiver in football and the Vikings have paid him as such. He's got nearly 5,900 receiving yards in his first four NFL seasons along with 30 touchdowns.
The Vikings paired him up last offseason with Jordan Addison, who took over some of the WR1 duties when Jefferson was dealing with an injury. Addison finished his rookie year with 70 catches and 10 touchdowns.
By some miraculous stroke, the Vikings were able to strike an in-season trade a couple of years ago with their division rivals in Detroit to acquire tight end TJ Hockenson. Although the Lions aren't complaining these days, Hockenson has been outstanding for Minnesota, catching 95 passes last season.
Now, the Vikings have added Aaron Jones into the mix, and he can be a dynamic threat at running back when fully healthy.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam La Porta, Jahmyr Gibbs -- Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions gave a big-money contract this offseason to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and for good reason. When you throw the ball that guy's direction, he's going to catch it. He's got 315 receptions in his first three NFL seasons and has caught nearly 74 percent of his overall targets. The level of efficiency when throwing the ball in his direction is absolutely wild.
Last offseason, the Lions went out and added a couple of dynamic playmakers into the mix with rookies Jahmyr Gibbs at running back and tight end Sam La Porta. La Porta caught 86 passes and had 10 touchdowns en route to All-Rookie status.
Gibbs finished with 1,261 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry in the process. These guys are one of the best young trios of offensive playmakers in the NFL and if this list has taught us anything so far, it's draft Iowa tight ends.