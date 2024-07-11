NFL power rankings: 5 best offensive playmaker trios in the NFL in 2024
Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams -- Los Angeles Rams
The trio the Los Angeles Rams have in place is probably the most underrated on this list overall, at least with Kyren Williams. People might see his name here and wonder why we've included this trio.
Let's start by talking about Williams, then. He quietly had a big-time breakout season in 2023 with over 1,100 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, and another three receiving touchdowns. Averaging over five yards per carry, Williams finished with 1,350 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns.
Having that kind of production at the running back position was huge for the Rams, but they obviously have two of the top receivers in the league in Cooper Kupp and second-year player Puka Nacua. Kupp's history is proven, and when he's healthy, he's a force from the slot or on the outside. Nacua was able to establish himself last year as one of the best all-around threats in the game with 105 catches, 1,486 yards, and six touchdowns.
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert -- Miami Dolphins
Rounding out the list, I'm not sure how you could not include the Miami Dolphins with a trio here. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are such a dynamic duo at receiver, you could almost just pick anyone else to add to this trio.
It just so happens that the Dolphins have a guy in Raheem Mostert who racked up a whopping 21 total touchdowns last season -- 18 on the ground and three as a receiver.
With 1,814 receiving yards last year, Tyreek Hill was flirting with 2,000 yards all season and definitely will challenge that number again this season as long as he stays healthy. Jaylen Waddle only played 14 games but still managed to have over 1,000 yards from scrimmage. When all three of these guys are healthy, the Dolphins have arguably the best trio of playmakers in the game.