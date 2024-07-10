NFL Power Rankings: 5 most slept-on teams for the 2024 NFL season
Green Bay Packers
The problem with the perception on the Green Bay Packers right now is not that people think they're going to be bad. It's simply that they're being overlooked by comparison to their peers in the NFC. We've seen teams like the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons generate a lot of hype this offseason. Everyone is talking about the Detroit Lions again. The Eagles are expected to bounce back.
But why is no one really talking about the Packers? This team had the San Francisco 49ers within an inch of their lives in the playoffs and would have pulled off an upset on the road in the Divisional Round if it weren't for their kicking woes. The Packers have one of the best young rosters in the game and Jordan Love had a big-time breakout year in 2023, finishing 2nd in the league in touchdown passes.
This Packers team should be getting talked about more among the NFC's elite.
Arizona Cardinals
The over/under on wins for the Arizona Cardinals right now for the 2024 season is set at 6.5. That seems pretty fair based on the fact that they won just four games last season, but the Cardinals have a chance to potentially make the playoffs in the NFC this coming season.
Kyler Murray is going to hopefully be fully healthy and two seasons removed from his major knee injury. The Cardinals added arguably the best player in the 2024 NFL Draft in Marvin Harrison Jr., giving Murray a legit stud to feature in the passing game.
Jonathan Gannon had his guys playing well all year last year, and this Cardinals team was competitive early in the season with Josh Dobbs at the quarterback position. They even pulled off an upset over the Dallas Cowboys. I can see things really clicking in year two for Gannon, Murray, and this new core of players in Arizona.