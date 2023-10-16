NFL Power Rankings: A ton of movement happening after Week 6 games
There are five teams who all have a 5-1 record. Which one stands at the top after Week 6 games?
20. Las Vegas Raiders (3-3)
For all the drama that seems to always be plaguing the Las Vegas Raiders, they are 3-3 and are right there in the mix of things. Jimmy Garoppolo has not been good, but this team has won half of their games. They're certainly not among the worst teams in the NFL. I am very interested to see how this team finishes the season.
19. Indianapolis Colts (3-3)
QB Anthony Richardson is going to miss a bunch of time, but Gardner Minshew is probably the better QB for them right now. They did get embarrassed in Week 6, but at 3-3, they are still right in the thick of everything, and I think head coach Shane Steichen is the right man for this job. Most importantly, he needs to develop Richardson.
18. New York Jets (3-3)
Can the New York Jets win games in late November and December with Zach Wilson playing mediocre football and the defense playing well? I don't know if this current operation is sustainable, to be honest. They did take down the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, which was a very nice win for them. They've won two games in a row.
17. Washington Commanders (3-3)
I don't really know what to make of this team. They look solid one week and will get thoroughly embarrassed the next week. Such as life with a young and developing QB. Sam Howell looked the part of a franchise QB in Week 6, so that's encouraging.