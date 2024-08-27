NFL Power Rankings: AFC West quarterbacks ranked worst to best in 2024
Just a couple of years ago, the AFC West was supposed to be the premier quarterback division in all of football. When the Broncos acquired Russell Wilson, it was thought that every AFC West divisional matchup would be a must-see-TV affair of elite quarterback play. Just two short years later and Russell Wilson has been unceremoniously released by the Broncos and Derek Carr was unceremoniously released by the Raiders before that.
It's a new-look division in 2024 at the quarterback position but there are a couple of constants.
Patrick Mahomes is the best player in football and is undoubtedly the gold standard for not only this division but for the rest of the league as a whole. With two new quarterbacks joining the fray and Justin Herbert getting a new head coach, what's the pecking order at quarterback in the AFC West in 2024?
2024 AFC West quarterback power rankings
4. Gardner Minshew, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders undoubtedly have the worst quarterback situation in the entire AFC West right now, and it's not particularly close. What is the best-case scenario for the Raiders? Gardner Minshew is a journeyman at this point, and while he's shown some nice things as a starting quarterback, you're not going to build a team around him.
The same is likely true of Aidan O'Connell, who we will probably see at some point this season. The Raiders need to look to this position early in next year's draft or make a bold play in free agency.
3. Bo Nix, Broncos
The Denver Broncos moved on from Russell Wilson this offseason, taking on a dead money hit of $85 million over the next two years in the process. It was an expensive mistake to admit, but the Broncos have to be glad they did because Bo Nix looks like the real deal.
We'll see how he can do in the regular season, but Nix looked like everything Sean Payton hoped for when the Broncos drafted him 12th overall back in April. He was out there making plays, showing off his accuracy, and getting rid of the ball quickly. The Broncos scored on every drive Nix led in the preseason except for one in which backup tight end Lucas Krull fumbled the ball away.
Denver might have something cooking here.
2. Justin Herbert, Chargers
It's not that Justin Hebert needs image rehab or anything. I think everyone still views him in a pretty overwhelmingly positive light. But Jim Harbaugh can do wonders for Herbert by surrounding him with competence as opposed to the alternative.
The Chargers dismantled Herbert's skill position help this offseason, and Herbert has been dealing with injuries, but the expectation is going to be for him to play at an MVP-caliber level now that Harbaugh is running the show.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes is the best QB on the planet, much less the AFC West. Sure, the Chiefs had a "down" year last year offensively, but even with that in mind, what quarterback are you going to give the ball in the 4th quarter if you could choose anyone in the NFL?
Mahomes makes his share of mistakes, but everything else he does is enough to overcome it. He's the gold standard at the position.