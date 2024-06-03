NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2024 offseason
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The media perception of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going into last season was always hilarious. A team that was barely removed from contending for a Super Bowl with an elite defense and big-time playmakers on both sides of the ball was expected – a year ago at this time – to be the worst team in the NFL by many.
Again, it was always hilarious.
The Bucs not only won the NFC South but they went and took down the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. And they’re keeping the band together.
Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans got big-money deals to come back and the Bucs reloaded on defense. This team is going to be tough once again in 2024 as long as Baker Mayfield doesn’t fall off.
13. New York Jets
The New York Jets were in playoff contention for a lot of last season thanks to their defense, and that side of the ball isn’t going to fall off a ton with Robert Saleh calling the shots. He knows how to maximize personnel.
With the defense not a question mark, the main area you have to shift focus to with the Jets right now is obviously offensively. There have been rumors that Nathaniel Hackett was on the chopping block all offseason, despite the anticipated healthy return of Aaron Rodgers. Can the Jets actually live up to lofty expectations on the offensive side of the ball?
They have made some necessary upgrades on the offensive line with Tyron Smith and Olu Fashanu coming in, hopefully giving Rodgers the protection he needs to stay upright.