NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2024 offseason
10. Los Angeles Rams
I’m probably a lot higher on the Los Angeles Rams than the majority, but I love the way general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have been retooling this team since they won the Super Bowl a couple of years ago.
And it’s important to remember – as different as this team looks on paper, they won the Super Bowl just a couple of years ago.
This Rams team is well-coached, they identify talent at every level of the NFL Draft, and they develop players as well as any team in the league. This will be the first year post-Aaron Donald for the Rams, but they can still be a threat to win the NFC West and compete for a playoff spot in 2024.
9. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to be a force once again this season offensively. The fastest team in the NFL keeps getting deeper and faster at the skill positions. Odell Beckham Jr., Jonnu Smith, and Jaylen Wright are all now in the mix for head coach Mike McDaniel, along with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
The Dolphins have one of the most impressive collections of offensive skill talent in the league, but questions abound defensively.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is gone. Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are both coming off of season-ending injuries. Xavien Howard and Brandon Jones are gone. That defense in Miami is taking on enough of a makeover for me to be at least a little concerned about their longevity this season.