NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2024 offseason
8. Green Bay Packers
For my money, the Green Bay Packers are one of the most well-constructed, well-rounded teams in the league. They kind of snuck up on folks last year as the young talent on both sides of the ball really was able to grow and fail forward over the course of the season.
But they didn’t just sneak up on everyone last year – the Packers became a viable threat in the NFC. If it weren’t for issues in the kicking game, the Packers might have upset the San Francisco 49ers on the road in the postseason. And who knows what could have happened in the NFC Championship from there…
Jordan Love is a legit star. The Packers have talent and depth on both sides of the ball. There are very few weaknesses on this team.
7. Houston Texans
We get it – everybody likes the Houston Texans.
But honestly, how could you not? We saw the Texans draft the NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year last year with quarterback CJ Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.
Now, they’ve added Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs to the mix. They brought in Joe Mixon. The Texans added to the trenches defensively. They added playmakers in the secondary.
This team is primed for a run in the AFC South and they might be in for a little reign in the AFC South if they play their cards right. General manager Nick Caserio has done a phenomenal job, even if it requires a little bit of luck to get that QB decision right.