NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2024 offseason
6. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping for a bounce-back year in 2024. To say the least. One of the best teams in the entire NFL was sleep-walking through the second half of last season. They started the year 10-1, and it felt like you could see their playoff loss against the Buccaneers coming a mile away.
Jalen Hurts was more turnover prone and inefficient than we’ve ever seen him in the NFL. The Eagles’ defense was in shambles. The losses of Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon hurt Nick Sirianni more than anyone expected.
The arrival of Vic Fangio and a host of new players defensively should have this Eagles team back in the driver’s seat of the NFC East.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
I might be a little too high on the Cincinnati Bengals, who didn’t even make the playoffs last year. But with a healthy Joe Burrow, this team is undoubtedly one of the best in the league.
And right now, they’re going through stuff that good teams go through. Players are holding out and demanding trades if they don’t get new contracts. The willingness to pay Joe Burrow has certainly opened up pandora’s box in Cincinnati, as that was the first real massive deal their ownership has given out.
But if all of the pieces are in place, the Bengals are a legitimate threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. The question this year is – will all the pieces be/stay in place?