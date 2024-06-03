NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2024 offseason
4. Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson not being at voluntary OTAs – despite them being voluntary – feels very odd considering he’s got one of the richest deals in NFL history and the richest contract certainly in Ravens history.
Such is the nature of the beast in the NFL, I suppose.
The Ravens are hoping the addition of Derrick Henry can provide them the edge they need late in the season. This team’s identity is completely built around being able to run the ball effectively, and when that disappeared against the Chiefs in the playoffs last year, so did the Ravens.
This team is once again going to be faced with high expectations to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl.
3. Detroit Lions
It’s truly a new era for the Detroit Lions.
The reigning NFC North champions. How does that sound, Lions fans? Not only that, but the Lions underachieved by not finishing last season as the champions of the NFC, in general. How does that sound?
This year, the Lions have a new (and improved) look with their uniform change, and they have been shelling out cash to the team’s key foundational pieces. The Lions have one of the best collections of talent top to bottom in the entire NFL, and some of the best coaching in the league.
If that secondary can stay healthy and the young players coming in can perform right away, I wouldn’t be shocked to see this team as the best in the NFC, maybe even Super Bowl champs when all is said and done.