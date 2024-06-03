NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2024 offseason
30. New York Giants
I wanted so badly to put the New York Giants in the very bottom slot on this list. I think they have the lowest floor of any team in the NFL when it comes to the quarterback position. Daniel Jones is recovering from a season-ending injury in 2023 and his replacement option is Drew Lock.
The Giants simply have too high of a floor defensively right now to rank too low among the rest of the rosters in the league. This team also has had continuity on the coaching staff, which is worth a lot in today's NFL. And frankly, we did see this team make the playoffs just two seasons ago. What kind of magic is Brian Daboll going to work this coming season? The Giants might need a lot of it.
29. Tennessee Titans
New head coach Brian Callahan was given a lot of new assets this offseason for the Titans. Although King Derrick Henry has moved on to the Baltimore Ravens, the Titans were big spenders and figure to be much better at the end of the season than the fourth-worst team in the league.
When you go out and make additions like RB Tony Pollard, WR Calvin Ridley, CB L'Jarius Sneed, CB Chidobe Awuzie, and WR Tyler Boyd, you're sending a signal that you feel your roster is ready to roll. The major X-factor for this Titans team is going to be quarterback Will Levis. How much can he progress in his second NFL season? Can the talent around him help get the best out of him?