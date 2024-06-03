NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2024 offseason
26. Las Vegas Raiders
If you’re ranking teams based strictly on their quarterback situations, the Raiders would have to be one of the three worst in the NFL right now. With all due respect to Gardner Minshew, that is.
The Raiders are entering the 2024 season with two virtual backup quarterbacks atop their depth chart. They moved forward with Antonio Pierce as their head coach on a full-time basis, stripping off the “interim” label and making him captain of the ship.
There are a lot of reasons to like the Raiders, but there are also loads of question marks all over this roster. Is this a team that’s going to have the same wind in its sails this season after the boost of morale they got last year from firing Josh McDaniels? The Raiders played most of last season with house money and that kind of mentality won’t carry over in 2024.
25. Seattle Seahawks
One coaching change that has gone relatively under-discussed all offseason in the NFL is the Seattle Seahawks losing Pete Carroll and hiring Mike Macdonald. Now, Macdonald (coming over from the Ravens) is a heck of a candidate who comes from a winning culture. Different doesn’t always mean worse, but Pete Carroll was really one of those coaches that you felt was holding more together than anyone could really see on the surface.
The Seahawks have been one of the best teams in the NFL under Carroll’s reign, and the first year of him not being around could prove to be a little more rocky than anyone expects.
The Seahawks also need to play a lot better in the trenches on both sides of the ball, especially on the defensive front. That’s why we’ve seen them go after the likes of Dre’Mont Jones, Leonard Williams, and now first-round pick Byron Murphy in the last two offseasons.