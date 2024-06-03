NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2024 offseason
24. Denver Broncos
The 2024 offseason for the Denver Broncos has been a bit controversial, but it’s crazy to think that people view this team as worse in 2024 than it was in 2023.
The Broncos won eight games last year, and didn’t finish with the worst record in the league, contrary to popular belief. They cut Russell Wilson, taking on an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap over the next two years. They traded Jerry Jeudy. They cut Justin Simmons. Yes – it’s a lot of change, but Sean Payton wanted a youth movement in Denver, and he got it.
This team upgraded on the defensive line, they already had a good offensive line, and if Bo Nix can be better than one of the 10 least efficient quarterbacks in the league, the offense could also be substantially improved. Maybe people will find it was a lot of addition by subtraction in Denver this offseason.
23. Arizona Cardinals
A year ago at this time, I was pretty certain that the Arizona Cardinals were the most pathetic team in the league. I felt like they had taken a huge risk on Jonathan Gannon as their head coach, and when you looked at the whole of that roster – especially with Kyler Murray hurt – there were few pieces to like at the most critical positions on an NFL roster (QB, WR, OT, EDGE, IDL, CB).
Now, with a plethora of young talent coming in, the Cardinals’ roster has been completely revamped and Jonathan Gannon already had that team playing spoiler last season. I like the Cardinals as possibly one of the most substantially improved teams in the NFL this coming season and certainly a dangerous threat to the other squads in the NFC West.