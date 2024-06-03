NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2024 offseason
20. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are one of the most awkward teams in the NFL right now, and it's going to make for must-see TV.
It's a shame they aren't the subject of Hard Knocks this offseason.
Since he was hired in 2021, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has failed to really make a bold move at the quarterback position. I guess in 2024, he decided to make up for lost time. Arthur Smith may not have been the right fit as the team's head coach, but that whole situation smells a little bit like "scapegoat" to me with the fact that Atlanta clearly knew they didn't have a viable QB solution.
Raheem Morris is taking over in 2024 and he's got himself a pickle on his hands with Kirk Cousins coming in as a $180 million free agent and Michael Penix Jr. coming in as the 8th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Regardless of who is under center, this team is must-see-TV, as I said before.
19. Jacksonville Jaguars
Which comeback are we most excited about in 2024 – the Jaguars as a team or the return of their 90s uniforms?
Definitely the 90s uniforms.
All kidding aside, the Jacksonville Jaguars have to overcome the label of “arguably the most disappointing team in the entire NFL last year.” It was an ugly second year for Doug Pederson after he looked like Duval’s latest gift from the football gods in 2022. The Jaguars legitimately had the Chiefs on the ropes in the playoffs a couple of years ago, and they didn’t even make it last year.
Competence defensively should help, and Jacksonville invested a lot to be better on that side of the ball. Time will tell if this team’s investments pay off, but the process has been good in the 2024 offseason.