NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after Preseason Week 1
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raise your hand if you forgot the Buccaneers had Kyle Trask. What a difference a year makes in the NFL…
The Buccaneers are returning a good majority of their roster from last year, but they might have one of the most dangerous rookies in the league joining an already loaded offense. Bucky Irving, formerly of the Oregon Ducks, has been making headlines all throughout the offseason and looked good in limited action for the Bucs. He carried the ball six times for 28 yards and a touchdown.
The Bucs handed out a bunch of money this offseason, rewarding in-house players with big contract extensions. Can they keep momentum from last season where they beat the Eagles in the playoffs?
13. Los Angeles Rams
Are we underestimating how big the loss of Aaron Donald is going to be for the Rams this year, or are we underestimating how good this team is going to be as the new, young core continues to come together?
The Rams had a down year in 2022 after winning the Super Bowl in 2021 but they showed last year that, when healthy, they could be one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC. Les Snead has gone from the “F*** Them Picks” mantra to more of a “Stack Them Picks” mantra, and it’s working out. The Rams have found great talent and value in the NFL Draft in recent years and look poised to continue being a threat in the NFC.
Sean McVay is going to have this team ready to go each week, but the key veterans on this team – Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp – absolutely have to stay healthy.