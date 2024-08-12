NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after Preseason Week 1
12. Philadelphia Eagles
We’re not going to get the clearest look at the Philadelphia Eagles after just one preseason game. We kind of know what to expect from the offense when Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith are all out there. The Eagles are going to be one of the top scoring offense in the entire league more than likely, and the addition of Saquon Barkley adds another dynamic to that side of the ball that was missing last season.
The real question mark for the Eagles is the defense. The word out of training camp is that Vic Fangio’s defense hasn’t yet really taken off, which maybe is to be expected. It’s going to be tough for Fangio to call a worse defense than what we saw last year for Philly but there are moving parts and unknown variables at every level that could lead to another year of struggle there.
11. Dallas Cowboys
If there’s not a dropoff defensively for the Cowboys this year under new coordinator Mike Zimmer, this team might actually cook.
The Cowboys were probably a better overall roster the last few years and they certainly were gutted a little bit in the 2024 offseason, but there’s still reason for optimism in Dallas as Dak Prescott is playing better than ever and appears poised for an MVP-caliber season.
That could depend largely on whether or not the Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb out there, though. Jerry Jones has openly created a rift between Lamb and the front office with some of his remarks lately, and the Cowboys aren’t going to capitalize on the window they find themselves in without Lamb in the mix.