NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after Preseason Week 1
6. Miami Dolphins
Hey, you know what the Miami Dolphins needed? Another offensive playmaker. I don’t think they had enough of those before, right?
The Dolphins may have question marks elsewhere on the roster, but the offense is going to be incredible once again. We’ve all been enjoying the Olympics this Summer and the running joke is that the Dolphins have assembled a track team. Well, they’ve got a new weapon at running back in rookie Jaylen Wright out of Tennessee, who was one of the top stories of their preseason opener.
Wright may not be eclipsing 150 touches this season, but adding him to the mix with Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane at running back and the elite receivers they already have? This Dolphins team is going to average 35 or more points per game, I’m afraid. How often can the defense stop the other team from scoring 36?
5. Houston Texans
There are few teams that have been getting as much hype throughout the 2024 offseason as the Houston Texans. Understandably so. The Texans were one of the NFL’s biggest breakout teams during the 2023 season with the emergence of quarterback CJ Stroud as well as a host of other young players under head coach DeMeco Ryans.
The Texans followed up their breakthrough season by loading up in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft with acquisitions like Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter to add top-flight veterans on either side of the ball. The roster has really come together for Nick Caserio over the last handful of years following the Deshaun Watson debacle and, frankly, they might be better off.
Watson has been a major disappointment so far in Cleveland while CJ Stroud looks like he might be the next Mahomes challenger in the AFC.