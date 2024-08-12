NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after Preseason Week 1
4. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens always seem to get an absolute stud that falls to their slot in the NFL Draft, and it doesn’t even really matter what round we’re talking about. General manager Eric DeCosta knows how to build his roster, and after the first week of the preseason, it looks like he’s got another absolute stud in cornerback Nate Wiggins, the team’s first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Wiggins was a major standout for Baltimore in their game against the Eagles, but the Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh may have left him in the game too long. Playing into the second half, Wiggins ended up suffering a shoulder injury and leaving the game. At this point, the severity of that injury is not known, but the Ravens are definitely holding their breath a little bit after what we saw from the rookie.
Baltimore is loaded up and ready for another run in the AFC this season.
3. Detroit Lions
We all know the Detroit Lions are going to bring it this year. They’ve upgraded their look significantly with the new uniforms and even if we don’t see a lot of the usuals out there for the preseason, this team should be expected to hit the ground running.
Literally.
The Lions are going to dominate on the ground again this year and in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The addition of DJ Reader to the defensive line gives this team a new force on the defensive front to help take that unit to another level. The defensive backfield is revamped. The Lions suffered very few actual losses in the offseason and might be the team hosting the NFC Championship this year depending on what happens with the 49ers.
We don’t need this team to come out and prove itself in the preseason. The Lions are going to be great.