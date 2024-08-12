NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after Preseason Week 1
2. San Francisco 49ers
There’s nothing really to see with the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason right now. This team may need a slight tune up before the start of the regular season, but for the most part, the 49ers should be expected to be one of the most well-oiled machines in the entire league.
The biggest cloud looming over this team right now is obviously the Brandon Aiyuk situation. If he’s not there for the 49ers this year, the offense takes a substantial hit. There were rumors recently that the 49ers and Aiyuk had reignited contract talks, but it also sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers could be lurking and still trying to make a move.
If the 49ers can manage to hang on to Aiyuk, there’s no reason to believe this team will be doing anything in February but representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t leave their starters out there for long, but the top defense got gashed a little bit by the Jacksonville Jaguars. There are questions for the Chiefs right now at both the off-ball linebacker position and at the cornerback position. After trading away L’Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs seemingly put their faith in a lot of young players and it remains to be seen whether the next man up strategy is going to work.
They also lost Hollywood Brown early to a shoulder injury that now has the start of his 2024 season very much in jeopardy. And that’s already with questions looming over Rashee Rice and whether or not he’s going to be suspended.
And yet the Chiefs can probably just be penciled in for a trip to the AFC Championship game, or hosting it. Right?