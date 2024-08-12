NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after Preseason Week 1
26. Tennessee Titans
Given the fact that the preseason is shortened to just three games, it was fascinating to see around the league that there were so many inexperienced and unproven quarterbacks who really didn’t get a lot of work overall.
The Titans gave Will Levis a couple of drives but only scripted five pass attempts for him. Levis was just out there getting his feet wet and getting plenty of reps handing the ball off to Tony Pollard while also running the ball in for a score himself.
Tennessee has made a lot of moves this offseason indicative of a team that is planning to contend in their division this season. Their quarterback situation, however, dictates we take a more reasonable approach to projecting this team. Will Levis is a wild card but the pieces are in place for him to have a breakout season.
25. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings saw some good things from rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy in his debut after throwing an interception. The rookie bounced back to throw a couple of touchdown passes and show off the arm talent he has in the process.
But how about Sam Darnold, too?
The Vikings had all the makings of the perfect situation for a quarterback to step into. Kevin O’Connell is an excellent coach and he’s built a great staff. The Vikings have some of the best playmakers in the NFL in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, and Aaron Jones. There’s a lot to like about this situation in Minnesota for either Darnold or McCarthy, but it appears Darnold is going to get the first crack at it.
And having a great situation around him is going to be unfamiliar territory for Darnold, at least as it pertains to him being the potential starter.