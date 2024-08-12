NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after Preseason Week 1
22. Arizona Cardinals
We didn’t get a very extended look at a lot of the most interesting new-look Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener against the Saints. Namely, we didn’t get to see much of Marvin Harrison Jr.
We want Marvin.
I don’t think we’re going out on much of a limb to say the Cardinals are going to be a lot better in 2024 than they were in 2023. Jonathan Gannon had his guys competing every week last year, and competing hard. That was despite a lack of great talent on the roster. But GM Monti Ossenfort has done a tremendous job of assembling the roster and utilizing his NFL Draft assets to build at key positions.
We should get a better look at Arizona in Week 2 of the preseason but I view this as a 7-8 win team.
21. Los Angeles Chargers
So, what does Ryan Tannehill think of Los Angeles?
When is Justin Herbert coming back again?
The Chargers are in a bad spot if Justin Herbert isn’t healthy at the start of the season, and right now, that appears to be at least somewhat of a question mark. We’ll know soon enough just how worried the Chargers might be about Herbert not being available at the beginning of the year based on the action they take at the backup quarterback spot.
Easton Stick isn’t going to cut it for them right now. The Chargers need to go get someone to come in and potentially start for them if need be. Without Justin Herbert, this offense for Jim Harbaugh is absolutely cooked.